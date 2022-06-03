MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A scuba diver died Friday after being pulled from Lake Minnetonka.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says that water patrol and police crews responded around noon to search for a missing diver in Maxwell Bay, on the north end of the lake near Orono.
Another diver, who had been with the missing man, found his companion about 30 feet from where he was last seen. While paramedics attempted life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead on the shore.
The deceased diver’s name has yet to be released. His death remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.