ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to sextorting more than 500 girls across the country over the last five years.
Yue Vang, 31, faced charges for producing child pornography, possessing child pornography, communicating across state lines with intent to extort. He pleaded guilty to those charges on Thursday.
According to documents, he used Snapchat, Kik, and Skype to communicate with hundreds of girls throughout the U.S. and made fake female profiles to prey on vulnerable girls he met online, coercing them into creating sexually explicit videos and sending them to him. He also threatened to send those videos to family and friends unless the girls sent him more sexually explicit content.
At least 500 girls have been identified as victims, prosecutors say, though they believe there could be more. Anyone who believes they are or might know a victim is asked to contact federal investigators here.
Vang was ordered to remain in detention pending his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for a later date.