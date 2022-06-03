ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — As mass shootings dominate headlines both recent and distant, Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Friday to be Gun Violence Awareness Day in Minnesota.

The proclamation was signed by the governor, noting that “every day, more than 100 people in the United States are killed by gun violence,” and that “people in the United States are 25 times more likely to die by gun homicide than people in other high-income countries.”

Walz’s proclamation also called to attention the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic had to increase gun sales, domestic violence calls, and instances of gun violence in cities.

“The tragedy of gun violence is pervasive in Minnesota,” Walz proclaimed. “Of the 201 homicides reported in Minnesota in 2021, 73% of them involved firearms.”

The proclamation calls for Minnesotans to wear orange Friday to raise gun violence awareness.

On Gun Violence Awareness Day, we #WearOrange to reaffirm our commitment to working toward a future free from gun violence. Ensuring public safety in every community is among the highest responsibilities of every public servant—it’s time to get this done to keep all people safe. pic.twitter.com/W9qcaSlXQk — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 3, 2022

On a national level, on Thursday President Joe Biden called for Congress to pass what he said are “rational, common-sense measures” to curb gun violence.

“How much carnage are we willing to accept? How many more innocent American lives must be taken before we say enough? Enough,” Biden said in a primetime address on gun violence delivered from the White House.

The remarks from the president come as the nation grapples with the aftermath of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Closer to Minnesota, three were also dead following a shooting at a church in Ames, Iowa Thursday.