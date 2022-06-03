MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin man is facing drunk driving charges after he allegedly blew through a stop sign on Wednesday and T-boned a car, killing the driver.
Authorities in St. Croix County say 37-year-old Jordan Anderson is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in connection to the late morning crash near Somerset, Wisconsin, located roughly 40 miles east of Minneapolis.READ MORE: Wisconsin Man Killed In 'Targeted' Attack On Judicial System
Investigators say that Anderson ran his Ford F-250 pickup through a stop sign on westbound CTH H and slammed into a Nissan Altima traveling south on STH 35.READ MORE: 'Buffalo Strong' Continues To Unite Community Recovering From Clinic Shooting
The driver of the Altima, 22-year-old Gerald Rand of Somerset, died at the scene. Anderson, also of Somerset, suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital before being taken into custody.MORE NEWS: Ordway Works To Re-Schedule Shows, While Getting Other Traditions Back To In-Person
The crash remains under investigation.