Originally published June 3, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m.

“In a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said.

According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene, officers were told that a man in his 20s arrived at Hennepin Healthcare with apparent life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting was reported shortly after 5 p.m. near 27th Street and Bloomington Avenue. There, shots were fired from at least one vehicle, police said. A woman suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and did not see who shot her.

Then, shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots on the 400 block of West Broadway. Similar to the first incident, vehicles were damaged by gunfire in the area, and while on scene officers learned a man arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

In the fourth incident, shortly after 9 p.m., two men in their 20s suffered non-life threatening injuries on the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North.

Lastly, a man and women were shot and suffered non-life threatening wounds while standing at a bus stop near Penn Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue. This happened at around 10:40 p.m.

Minneapolis police are investigating the first four incidents, while Metro Transit police are investigating the last.

Lisa Clemons, with A Mother’s Love, believes the solution lies within the community and people must step up if they want the bloodshed to stop.

“We are losing this battle, but we can win this battle if we were all on the same page, working together, pulling resources and working with the police,” Clemons said. “Roll our sleeves up and get involved. It’s our kids, it’s our grandkids, it’s our brothers, it’s our sisters, it’s us, and the minute we own us, that’s when we can make some change.”

Two more people were shot Friday morning near 8th and Hennepin, though both are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. The MPD believes it will be a collaborative effort between, police, and boots-on-the-ground organizations that silences the sound of gunfire.

Anyone with information is advised to contact CrimeStoppers.