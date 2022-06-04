Next Weather: Pleasantly Cool Weekend, Showers In Southern MNA few isolated showers could pop up around the metro area on Saturday, but mostly it'll be a pleasant and cool day.

NWS: 13 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial DayThe National Weather Service says 13 tornadoes hit Minnesota during a devastating storm on Memorial Day.

Update: NWS Says 9 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day StormsThe National Weather Service says nine tornadoes hit Minnesota during a destructive wave of Memorial Day storms.

Next Weather: Cooler Friday, Chance Of Showers During WeekendFriday will be cooler and less windy, but showers are on the way this weekend.

How Our Severe Storms Could Impact The Price Of Protecting Your HomeMark Kulda with the Insurance Federation of Minnesota says we've had three storms this month alone that have each caused more than $25 million in damage -- which he says is "very unusual."