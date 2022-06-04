MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A few isolated showers could pop up around the metro area on Saturday, but mostly it’ll be a pleasant and cool day.
A band of rain is moving through southern Minnesota, parallel to Interstate 90. The cloud line is heading north near the Twin Cities, but mostly the area will stay dry until the afternoon.
Then, another band of rain will form in the north metro starting around 5 p.m.
It's a lovely start to the day, particularly after watching the sun rise over @SaintPaul 🌅. A few iso'd PM showers will pop today and there's a little better chance Sunday aft'n; but it'll be a pleasantly cool wknd overall. Full forecast 8-9a w/@jennifermayerle @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/zCom3FpNVv
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) June 4, 2022
Overall though, it’ll be a nice day for outdoor activities. It’ll reach 74 degrees in the metro, though the average high this time of year is 76.
Sunday, rain chances are higher especially in the metro.