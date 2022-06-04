MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The National Weather Service says 13 tornadoes hit Minnesota during a devastating storm on Memorial Day.
One of the nine previously recorded tornadoes ripped through the town of Forada, a few miles south of Alexandria. The NWS says it was an EF-2 tornado with speeds topping out at 120 mph.
The resort community on Maple Lake has a population of 135 residents, and county officials said about 75-100 structures were damaged.
On Friday, the NWS added more tornados to the count, one of which tore through Old Wadena at an estimated 130 mph. The twister’s path length was 9.4 miles, lasting between 5:21 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
According to Friday’s update, three other tornadoes hit South Elbow Lake, Urbank, and Big Pine Lake.
The South Elbow Lake tornado was rated an EF-2, at 120 mph with a path length of 6 miles. The Urbank and Big Pine Lake tornadoes were both rated EF-1, with path lengths of 5 miles and estimated 90-100 mph winds.
More on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale:
EF-0: Weak tornado with wind speeds from 65 to 85 mph
EF-1: Weak tornado with wind speeds from 86 to 110 mph
EF-2: Strong tornado with wind speeds from 111 to 135 mph
EF-3: Strong tornado with wind speeds from 136 to 165 mph
EF-4: Violent tornado with wind speeds from 166 to 200 mph
EF-5: Violent tornado with wind speeds 200 mph and higher