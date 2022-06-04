ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – A neighborhood in St. Louis Park that was flooded weeks ago due to a water main break was flooded again on Friday night.
St. Louis Park officials say the water main break impacted areas between Texas and Sumter avenues on Minnetonka Boulevard. It happened around 11:30 p.m. and the water was shut off by midnight.
The city says crews are assessing damage to homes and traffic on Minnetonka Boulevard is being detoured.
On May 21, a 12-inch water main broke, flooding an estimated 40 to 45 homes in a three block radius between Quebec and Texas avenues.
An estimated 1.1 million gallons of water ruptured from a hole in a 66-year-old main. The city said the water found its way into a sanitary sewer manhole and from there, rushed into homeowner’s basements.
At a community meeting on May 26, the city approved giving homeowners up to $30,000 to cover clean-up costs and “immediate health and safety issues,” including replacing hot water heaters and furnaces. But the money doesn’t include replacing damaged items.