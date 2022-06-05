MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Sunday, a gallon of regular unleaded gas cost nearly $4.60, on average, in Minnesota. That’s actually behind the national average of $4.85.

Ali McDonough moved to Grand Marais with her family last fall. They used to drive back to the Twin Cities a couple of times a month to see family and friends, but not anymore.

“The first thing [to go] has been travel, and like we had a couple things planned this summer that we’re just like we just can’t make work,” McDonough said. “To fill up our big SUV it’s, you know, there and back it’s like anywhere between $150 to $200, you know, just to go down there for a few day. So it’s just, you know, I feel that much further away.”

On social media, people shared they had changed their travel habits, from going into the office less, to delaying road trips because of the cost.

Despite the rise in gas prices, a recent survey from The Vacationer found around 80% of people who plan to travel this summer will be doing it by road trip. Soaring gas prices also contribute to higher airfare.

Jason Sprayberry owns CamptasticRentals.com and RVThereYet.com, an Airbnb-like RV rental business based in Minnesota. He says business is still doing well, but travelers are changing what they drive.

“Families still want to go on vacation,” Sprayberry said. “The smaller and the medium size RVs are definitely renting better than the big ones like before.”

Sprayberry says more trips are also being booked closer to home.

“They may not be going to California and Florida as much as they were before,” Sprayberry said. “They’re really kind of enjoying the Midwest.”