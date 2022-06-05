MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Aurora FC remains undefeated, clobbering the Lions 3-2 Sunday in St. Louis.
The Aurora return to TCO Stadium in Eden Prairie this Friday and Sunday to face Chicago City SC.
Minnesota’s record is two wins and one tie. They’re at the top of the Heartland Division right now in the USL W League.
Aurora’s remaining home game schedule:
– June 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago City
– June 12 at 12 p.m. vs. Chicago City
– June 19 at 1 p.m. vs. Kaw Valley
– June 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Dutch Lions
– June 26 at 12 p.m. vs. St. Louis
The Aurora and WCCO-TV have teamed up to stream all home matches on the station’s digital platform. The free, livestream service is available to fans on the CBS News app and Pluto TV.
Aurora matches on CBS News Minnesota will feature interviews with players, coaches and staff. Those will be part of a halftime news program that means you won’t miss out on the day’s big headlines or our Next Weather forecasts.
Aurora is Minnesota’s new pre-professional soccer team. The team was founded by a group of Twin Cities residents and announced last June as a founding member of the new USL W League, which will serve as the country’s premier pre-professional league by developing the next generation of women’s talent, both on and off the field.