MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota will dry out Monday ahead of a week that will be cooler than average, with more rain and some storm chances.
A few showers will roll through southern Minnesota late Sunday night and overnight Monday.
The rain should move out of the state by Monday morning, leaving the rest of the day dry. Temperatures will be similar to Sunday’s across the state, with highs in the low 70s.
Temps will be in the lower 70s all week, which is more indicative of mid-May than June.
There may be a few more showers throughout the week, with the next round coming Tuesday night. Both Wednesday and Friday may feature storms, but no hints of severe weather yet.
Warmer air should arrive next weekend, with a jump back into the upper 70s by Sunday.