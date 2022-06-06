BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — A stretch of Highway 65 in Blaine is closed in both directions Monday morning due to a fatal crash.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. and involved a semi truck and passenger vehicle. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed the crash was fatal.
Highway 65 is closed from 105th Avenue Northeast to Cloud Drive.
MnDOT cameras showed backups on both sides of the highway.
Crash investigators are on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.