By WCCO-TV Staff
BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — A stretch of Highway 65 in Blaine is closed in both directions Monday morning due to a fatal crash.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. and involved a semi truck and passenger vehicle. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed the crash was fatal.

(credit: MnDOT)

Highway 65 is closed from 105th Avenue Northeast to Cloud Drive.

MnDOT cameras showed backups on both sides of the highway.

Crash investigators are on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.