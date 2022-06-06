BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Technology is taking your next taco-run to a new, futuristic level.
Taco Bell Defy is a first-of-its kind that opens Tuesday in Brooklyn Park.
There are four drive-thru lanes. One is in the traditional style, where you order your food from the screen and pick it up from the window.
The other lanes are for pre-orders via the app, or for delivery drivers. When your food is ready, it drops down from two kitchens above your car.
“Once the order is assigned to the lane, we just verify the customer’s name, we lift up the top of the lift, put the food in, push the two buttons and it’s on its way,” Border Foods regional manager Jarret Persons said.
Taco Bell Defy hopes to cut down service time to two minutes or less.