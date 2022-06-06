MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey shows warm weather may be the key to happy, productive workers.
The survey, commissioned by Wisetail and conducted by OnePoll, asked 2,000 working adults how weather affects productivity, and 73% said it has a direct impact.
Forty-three percent of respondents said they do their best work in the spring, and 65% prefer working outside when the weather is nice.
About a quarter of respondents said heavy rain, freezing temperatures and snow can all cause unproductive workdays.
Eighty-five percent said “Summer Fridays” — occasional shortened days or days off during warm weather — make them feel much happier at work.