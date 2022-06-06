MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Twins fans typically in red and blue will be somewhere in between tomorrow night. Tuesday is “Prince Night” at Target Field, and there will be plenty of purple.
The first 10,000 fans will get an exclusive T-shirt, and there are special ticket-packages for sale that come with a “Purple Rain” jacket.
Tuesday would have been Prince’s 64th birthday. He died following a fentanyl overdose in 2016.
The Twins play the (all the critics love u in) New York Yankees at 6:40 p.m. The gates open at 5:30 p.m.
