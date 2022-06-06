WILLMAR, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a man is in custody after crashing a vehicle at least two times Monday afternoon in Willmar.
Officers were first called to a grocery store after a shopper said he found a stranger sitting inside his pickup truck at about 1 p.m. The shopper said then man exited the truck, got inside a blue Chevy Cobalt and drove off.
Two more 911 calls then came in about the Cobalt: Another pickup truck driver said he was in a crash with the suspect vehicle, which fled the scene; and another driver witnessed the Cobalt hit a street sign.
Officers soon “began to follow a trail of car parts and fluid leaking” from the Cobalt before another 911 call alerted them of a man seen pushing the Cobalt into an apartment’s parking stall.
A 23-year-old Willmar man was arrested at the scene. Police say he initially gave officers “the name of a family member.” He is suspected of driving while under the influence. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
Police are still investigating.