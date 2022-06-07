MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota reported 4,058 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths on Tuesday.
The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the total case count to 1,521,933, while 12,682 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
The state’s case growth rate was last reported at 26.3 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s still well above the high risk mark of 10, but continues a weekslong downward trend.
The hospitalization rate, which had been falling, has jumped back up to 9.3 admissions per 100,000 residents, above the high risk threshold of 8.
More than 71% of the eligible population has completed a vaccine series, while nearly 47% are up to date, including boosters.