MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – All Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are waiving admission fees Saturday.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hosts Free Park Day four days each year. The DNR says their goal is to get all Minnesotans outdoors.
“We hope that visitors who go to a state park or recreation area for the first time on Free Park Day will have fun and want to come back,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division.
As part of the celebration, the DNR is offering more than 40 special programs in state parks and recreation areas in Minnesota. All programs are free, but some require pre-registration.
Activities like camping, rentals and tours still cost money, but there is no requirement for a vehicle permit to enter state parks during the event.
Free Park Day is being held on the same day as National Get Outdoors Day.
For more information and a list of events, click here.