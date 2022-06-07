ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s front-line workers can start signing up for pandemic bonus pay Wednesday.
More than one in 10 Minnesotans will qualify for a $750 check from the state for working during the pandemic. It’s known as frontline worker pay or “Hero Pay.”
The roster of requirements for Minnesota’s Frontline Worker Pay is simple. You must have worked at least 120 hours from March 15, 2020, to June 30, 2021, in one more or more frontline jobs.
The job must not have had a virtual option, such as work from home. And you had to potentially be around people not from your house.
Unemployment is another factor involved. If you meet the previous requirements but you also received unemployment benefits for a total of 20 weeks or more during the specific time period, you are not eligible for Hero Pay.
Click here for more information.
Tomorrow the application opens for frontline worker bonus pay approved by #mnleg. Checks could be $750 or more, depending on number of applicants. @wcco
Who qualifies at bottom of this story: https://t.co/JmyJS3F44B pic.twitter.com/8RszX0M3U4
— Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) June 7, 2022