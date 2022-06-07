MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some isolated showers will move through Minnesota on Tuesday, with a few storms possible in the southern portion of the state.
There are some light showers off to the southwest on Tuesday morning, though they’re mostly minimal and spotty. Most of the activity will be limited to southern Minnesota near Interstate 90, where a rumble of thunder could come in during the evening.
Otherwise, temperatures will reach 71 degrees in the Twin Cities, with areas in northern Minnesota like Bemidji and Grand Rapids reaching 72.
On Wednesday, there could be a few showers early in the morning. Then, things will dry out for the next few days, with a shower chance coming back on Friday. The humidity will kick back up too, with chances for thunder on Sunday night into Monday.