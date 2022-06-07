ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Throughout the pandemic, charts and graphs have reflected data in Minnesota. But one Robbinsdale woman found a unique way to show it using her pandemic hobby.

It’s a 10-foot-long story of the past two years beginning with Amy Fisher’s habit of checking the state’s COVID-19 numbers.

“It was a way I could take that and do something with it instead of just stewing about it,” Amy Fisher said.

The Robbinsdale stay-at-home mother of four has knitted since high school. She picked up the hobby to relieve stress as she applied to colleges. Since then, she’s knitted various project, but the pandemic unraveled a new challenge.

She knitted a blanket reflecting the state’s COVID-19 data with one side showing the numbers through colors and tulips.

“I liked being able to see as the cases were dropping, like it’s getting back to yellow again! We are going to be OK!” she said.

The other side of the blanket reflected her family’s vaccination journey. It wasn’t until recently that family members caught the virus.

“When my loved ones have gotten sick, they haven’t gotten horribly ill, and I think that vaccines have the most to do with that,” she said.

It’s not the first time she’s visualized her surroundings. In 2019, she knitted a blanket based on the weather.

“There’s something about having a tactile thing to work with that is a nice balance to everything else happening, all the crazy things in life,” she said.

Fisher said she’s looking into displaying her piece at the Minnesota State Fair.