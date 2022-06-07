MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The celebration of Prince that started last week with a new mural in Minneapolis continued Tuesday for the music legend’s birthday.

The Minnesota Twins held their annual Prince Night at Target Field.

“Prince is an icon,” said Amadi Penn, who came to the game from Florida with his daughter, Aaliyah. “He’s one of the greatest who ever do it in music. He was a genius.”

Penn wore a New York Yankees jersey, the Twins’ opponent, but underneath he wore a “Purple Rain” T-shirt.

“It’s a daddy-daughter trip,” Penn said. “We want to do this every year if they have Prince Night here.”

The event is ripe for traditions like that.

“My best friend from … sixth grade, we get together and come here to the ballpark, reminisce about the old times, and just hang out and listen to Prince music,” said Molly Schutz from Eagan.

Tammie Ybarra enjoyed the game with her mother and daughter, all from Minneapolis.

“For us, it’s three generations of Prince fans,” Ybarra said. “I did my due diligence as a parent and made sure [my daughter] knew about it.”

Fans took home free Prince T-shirts and got an up-close look at one of his iconic outfits that was brought in from Paisley Park.

“The purple spirit here is alive and well,” said Matt Hodson, a senior manager with the Twins. “What better way to celebrate the joy, the unity, all the wonderful things that Prince stood for?

The team made donations to two philanthropic organizations with close ties to Prince.