MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings fans now know when they’ll get their first in-game look at the revamped team.
The NFL released preseason schedules for all 32 teams Tuesday. The Vikings play two road games and one at home.
On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 3:25 p.m. CT, the Vikings will play the Raiders in Las Vegas. Saturday, Aug. 20, they’ll be at home against the San Francisco 49ers at 6 p.m.. Their final preseason game will be in Denver against the Broncos on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.
Tickets for the 49ers game are already available on the Vikings’ website.
The preseason will be new head coach Kevin O’Connell’s first chance to prove himself during a live game. The team also brought on a new general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, this offseason.