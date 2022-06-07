MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You don’t need to convince Vikings fans that Justin Jefferson is one of the NFL’s best young players, but if you’re looking for more evidence, CBS Sports has you covered.
NFL writer Cody Benjamin recently ranked the top 25 players under 25, and the Vikings’ 22-year-old star receiver came in fifth.
“The lanky No. 1 is on a Randy Moss pace in Minnesota, serving as a constant outlet for Kirk Cousins and single-handedly spreading out the Vikings’ offense,” Benjamin wrote. “His team couldn’t have found a better Stefon Diggs successor, adding both swagger and electricity in Jefferson.”
In just two seasons, Jefferson has totaled 196 catches for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s the only receiver in NFL history to surpass 3,000 yards in his first two years.
Jefferson is a two-time Pro Bowler and was named second-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons.
Jefferson is the only Viking on the list, and the highest ranked receiver. The top three players are all quarterbacks — Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, in that order. Defensive end Nick Bosa of the 49ers ranks fourth.