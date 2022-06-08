COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash between a motorcyclist and a car in Coon Rapids Tuesday night.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane.
A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said.
The motorcyclist died at the scene, and the driver of the car was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The crash is being investigated.