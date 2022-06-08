MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota report an additional 1,375 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths Wednesday.
It brings the state’s total case count to over 1.52 million. Since the onset of the pandemic, 12,692 Minnesotans have died.
As of the latest update, the state is seeing 26.3 cases per 100,000 residents, a figure that is well above the high risk threshold that’s drawn at 10, but significantly lower than the 246.4 figure reported during the height of the Omicron wave. It’s also down from a recent hump that peaked in mid-May at 38.7 cases per 100,000 residents.
Hospitalizations are at 9.3 per 100,000 residents, and as of Tuesday afternoon there were 422 people in Minnesota hospitals with the virus, of which 47 were in the ICU.
Health officials say over 10 million vaccine doses have been administered, and 75.2% of those eligible have gotten their first vaccine dose. According to state data, 46.8% of the eligible have also gotten their booster.
The state’s frontline workers can also now apply for bonus pay, due to a bill meant to thank Minnesotans who were at the front lines during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency.
The bill will divide $500 million among those who meet requirements, and the state estimates roughly 667,000 Minnesotans to qualify so people should see $750.
