DULUTH, MINN. (WCCO) – Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the Duluth Police Department.
Tusken’s last day will be August 1, 2022. He has served the city of Duluth for over 30 years.READ MORE: Affordable Housing Project Aims To Keep Seniors In Their Longtime Minneapolis Neighborhoods
The chief moved up the ranks within the department as a patrol officer, juvenile investigator, patrol sergeant, investigative sergeant, lieutenant/area commander, and patrol deputy chief.
Tusken was named Duluth’s 36th police chief in May 2016 by Mayor Emily Larson.
During his tenure, Tusken was responsible for various initiatives, including a program that tracks crime trends and patterns to reduce crime and calls for service. He also started an initiative that allows officers to control a situation without using deadly force.READ MORE: Some Minneapolis Families Allowing Students To Opt Out Of Extended School Year
The Duluth Police Department says Tusken has been of incredible service and value to the city.
Tusken served on multiple boards and committees: the Executive Board for the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, Ensuring Police Excellence and Improving Community Relations Advisory Council to the Minnesota Police Officers Standards and Training Board.
Following his retirement from the department, Tusken will continue to instruct law enforcement students at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College’s law enforcement program, where he is the law enforcement program coordinator.MORE NEWS: Neighbors Push Back Over Hennepin Co. Proposal To Replace Street Parking With Bike Lanes
An interim chief of police will be announced closer to Tusken’s departure, and the hiring process will begin in the upcoming weeks.