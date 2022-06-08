CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WCCO) — More than $1 million worth of drugs and several guns are off the streets thanks to a major bust in western Wisconsin Monday.

La Crosse police say officers confiscated 1 pound of fentanyl, 135 pounds of counterfeit Xanax, as well as cocaine, THC candies and methamphetamine pills.

(credit: La Crosse Police)

They also found five guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. There were also thousands of boxes, presumably to mail the drugs.

They arrested a 26-year-old man as part of the ongoing investigation. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.