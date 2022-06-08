MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old man was arrested this week after being charged in the death of a northern Minnesota woman who fatally overdosed last year.
Cordaro Ware was charged in April with third-degree murder in connection to the victim's death, court documents filed in St. Louis County show. Duluth police arrested Ware on Tuesday and booked him into the St. Louis County Jail.
According to a criminal complaint, Ware allegedly sold the victim, identified as a woman from Midway Township, drugs on Nov. 21. The victim’s mother found her daughter dead in her room the next morning.
An autopsy showed that the victim’s cause of death was an accidental overdose. The toxicology report found fentanyl, brorphine, morphine, and a common horse sedative in her system.
Investigators say that cell phone records show that the victim arranged to buy drugs from Ware on the night of Nov. 21. Cell tower data recorded the victim’s phone traveling to the place where Ware was staying in Duluth and returning back home.
In a statement made in December, Ware told investigators that he was a middle man for drug deals and didn't see the victim that night. He said that the last time he saw the victim was at least a week before her death, when she came to buy heroin from him.
If convicted of the third-degree murder charge, Ware faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.