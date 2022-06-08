MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As schools let out for summer, one of Minnesota’s largest districts still has a couple weeks left.

Minneapolis Public Schools extended the school year to make up for lost class time during the educators strike that lasted three weeks.

It’s graduation day for seniors at Minneapolis Southwest High School.

“I’m really excited to kind of be done with everything,” said senior Bridget Barrett.

The school year for Minneapolis students was extended from June 10 to June 24, but Barrett and her senior classmates won’t be finishing the year.

“Our school kind of decided we could be done today,” Barrett said. “I’m very glad. I did not want to keep going until the 24th.”

Anya London is also graduating. Her mother, Annique London, says staying an extra two weeks wouldn’t have been an option as their family will be touring her college, and Anya has a summer job.

“Communication has not been very clear to be honest, but I did excuse Anya and her middle sister from finishing the rest of the extended school year,” London said.

A spokesperson for Minneapolis Public Schools told WCCO that seniors will be required to attend school after graduation ceremonies until June 24. Only certain circumstances discussed with a school’s principal may be accommodated.

Marcia Wyatt is a second-grade teacher at Hall Stem Academy.

“Definitely concerned about going two extra weeks,” Wyatt said.

She says as far as she knows, all 18 of her elementary students will be finishing out the extra time.

Kids are also having longer school days as part of making up from the strike.

“We’re seeing an increase in behaviors that we would not have been there if we were getting out at the original time that we should be getting out,” she said.

The district says students will be able to pick up their diplomas during the last week of school.