MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The next few days will be quiet, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near normal.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 77 degrees in the Twin Cities. There may be a few scattered showers over southwestern Minnesota in the evening.
Friday will be partly cloudy and just a touch warmer.
There will be showers both Saturday and Sunday, but it won’t be a washout. There doesn’t appear to be a threat of severe weather at this point.
Temps will warm into the 80s next week, and it will get a bit humid a few days as well.