MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures will warm closer to average over the next couple of days, the precursor to a more significant warm-up next week.
Highs will be in the mid-70s across the state on Wednesday, though the humidity will stay low. A few isolated showers are possible late in the day.
Temperatures will climb even higher on Thursday and Friday, and by Sunday the Twin Cities could hit 80. Both weekend days will feature storm chances.
Next week will feel more like summer, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s and dew points rising as well.