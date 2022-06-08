MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota man was sentenced this week to more than five years in federal prison for sexually assaulting a girl nearly three years ago.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said that 26-year-old Devon Johnson, of Hibbing, was sentenced Monday to 66 months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.
According to investigators, on June 22, 2019, Johnson got a minor girl intoxicated and sexually assaulted her on the Bois Forte Indian Reservation, which is roughly 50 miles south of International Falls.
Johnson pleaded guilty in March to one count of sexual abuse of a minor.