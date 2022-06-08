MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The largest emergency shelter for homeless families in Minnesota says the number of families needing its services has tripled since last year.
People Serving People said that 95 families – with 180 children – were using emergency shelters as of Tuesday night. That’s compared to 29 families at the same time last year.
“That’s more than three times the number of families. The number of children. The number of meals. The number of laughs, but also the number of difficult journeys,” People Serving People said in a release.
People Serving People said that there was one night in May where 98 of 99 rooms were full.
On reasons for the increase in families needing shelter, the shelter cited systemic racial and economic injustice, the end of the eviction moratorium on June 1 the end of expanded child tax credit.
