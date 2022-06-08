MSHSL Approves Name, Image And Likeness Policy For Student AthletesThe MSHSL policy allows student athletes to make money from teaching and coaching, advertising and autographs.

Sabrina Ionescu Leads Liberty To 88-69 Rout Of LynxSabrina Ionescu has been on a roll offensively, and that has lifted the New York Liberty to wins in three of their last four games.

Yankees Hit 3 Homers To Beat Twins 10-4 For 7th Straight WinAnthony Rizzo hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to crack open a close game for the New York Yankees, who brushed off a rare bad start by Jameson Taillon to beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight victory.

Twins Celebrate Prince On What Would've Been His 64th Birthday"The purple spirit here is alive and well," said Matt Hodson, a senior manager with the Twins. "What better way to celebrate the joy, the unity, all the wonderful things that Prince stood for?