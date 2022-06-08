MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 63-year-old former manager at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been acquitted of sexual assault charges.
According to court documents, Carr Hagerman was acquitted of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct on Tuesday.
Charges filed against him accused him of attacking and raping a woman who was working as a freelance photographer at the fair in 2017. He was artistic director of the annual fair at the time.
The complaint alleged the attack happened at a building on the festival grounds known as “Bad Manor,” and accused him of attacking her after he saw her wearing a pink ribbon from a support group for women at the festival.