By WCCO-TV Staff
SAVAGE, Minn. (WCCO) — A deadly crash has closed the northbound lanes of Highway 13 in Savage Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a southbound sedan and a northbound motorcycle collided at about 1:30 p.m. at the highway’s intersection with 128th Street.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the road is closed between McColl Drive and Eagle Creek Parkway.

(credit: MnDOT)

The road is expected to be closed until late afternoon, so anticipate delays.

Check back for more details in this developing story.