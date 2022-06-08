SAVAGE, Minn. (WCCO) — A deadly crash has closed the northbound lanes of Highway 13 in Savage Wednesday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a southbound sedan and a northbound motorcycle collided at about 1:30 p.m. at the highway’s intersection with 128th Street.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the road is closed between McColl Drive and Eagle Creek Parkway.
The road is expected to be closed until late afternoon, so anticipate delays.
