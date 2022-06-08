ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Fed-up families are learning more about how their city plans to help fix their flooded homes.

A mixture of water and sewage soaked more than 50 houses in St. Louis Park after two water-main breaks in two weeks.

Homeowners are struggling to figure out how to stay afloat while they wait for reimbursement. The latest meeting to help neighbors was held Wednesday night.

The trouble is that there are families whose damages and estimated repairs are more than what the city and the city’s insurance together are able to provide.

Between the two — the city and its insurance trust — families are eligible for $100,000 to $120,000.

Some clarity on how the payment process will work came during Wednesday’s meeting, where homeowners peppered city employees and representatives from the insurance trust with questions.

Resident Joanne Lefebvre described her damage to us as a 5 out of 10, relatively low. She said the meeting helped her to see a light at the end of the tunnel, but this situation is putting some serious stress on her and her neighbors’ finances.

“I believe they’re acting in good faith and trying to get us their money as quickly as we can. It will help, but this is gonna be a hardship on a lot of people who have to first out-of-pocket this and wait for reimbursement,” Lefebvre said.

She also brought up a good point. Let’s say she does the repairs. How does she know this won’t happen again? It’s already happened twice.

There were no city engineers at Wednesday night’s meeting, but WCCO is told they’re working with the city’s public works department to address these structural issues.

