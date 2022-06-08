FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Fridley say a young black bear has been spotted wandering around the city.
The city’s Public Safety Department wrote on Facebook that residents “should give the bear plenty of space and allow it to pass through.”
MORE: Video Shows Coyote Following Bear In Minnetonka
Officials also suggested removing anything outside the home that may smell like food, such as garbage cans.
The department also said that unless the bear is sick or injured, or if it poses a threat, residents should notify the Department of Natural Resources of the sighting rather than local law enforcement.