Coastal Seafoods shared this recipe for Blackened Shrimp Tacos with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
BLACKENED SHRIMP TACOS
With creole remoulade slaw from Coastal Seafoods
Prep Time: 30 mins
Cook Time: 10 mins
Total Time: 40 mins
Servings: 6 tacos
INGREDIENTS
COLESLAW
– 1/3 cup mayonnaise
– 1 Tbsp capers, chopped
– 1 tsp Stone Ground mustard
– 1/3 cup parsley, chopped
– 1/2 tsp horseradish
– 1/3 cup red onion, diced
– 1/2 bag coleslaw mix (shredded cabbage and carrots)
– 1 Tbsp Cajun seasoning
TACOS
– 1/2 lb peeled and deveined (41/50 count) ASC-certified shrimp, like Del Pacifico Shrimp
– 6 small La Perla corn tortillas
– 1 Tbsp Cajun seasoning
– 3 green onions, sliced
INSTRUCTIONS
1. To prepare the coleslaw dressing, mix the mayonnaise, Stone Ground mustard, capers, parsley, horseradish, red onion, and Cajun seasoning in a bowl. Place the coleslaw mix and add about 3/4 of the dressing. Stir until everything is coated in dressing, then add more dressing if desired. Refrigerate the slaw until ready to serve.
2. Heat grill to medium heat. Once the grill is hot, toast the tortillas on each side until browned on the edges. Place the toasted tortillas on stacked on a plate and covered with a towel until ready to serve.
3. Pour the Cajun seasoning over the shrimp and stir until the shrimp are coated.
4. Cook seasoned ASC-certified shrimp over medium heat for about 3-5 minutes per side, or until the shrimp is firm. Cajun seasoning should be a blackened in color. Remove the shrimp from the grill to prevent over cooking the shrimp.
5. To serve the tacos, place about 1/4 cup coleslaw in each tortilla, top with 3-5 shrimp, and a few sliced green onions. Top with homemade salsa or Pico de Gallo. Squeeze a wedge of fresh lime over top.