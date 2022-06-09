MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis park officials say blue-green algae may be present in a lake on the city’s south side.
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has issued an advisory for Lake Hiawatha. While blue-green algae haven’t been confirmed in the lake, the park board said if it is present, children and pets should be kept out of the water.
Blue-green algae are harmful when they produce toxins, which can make humans and animals sick. But simply looking at a bloom cannot confirm whether the algae is toxic or not.
