Twins Tee Off On Cortes, Top Yanks 8-1 To End NY Streak At 7Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers each hit home runs in the fifth inning off Nestor Cortes to send the New York left-hander to an early exit, and the Minnesota Twins cruised to an 8-1 victory Wednesday that stopped the Yankees' seven-game winning streak.

Carlos Correa, Cleared Of COVID-19, Rejoins Twins To Face YankeesThe Minnesota Twins reinstated shortstop Carlos Correa from the COVID-19 injured list before their game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, a small but significant step toward restoring their depleted roster to full strength.

MSHSL Approves Name, Image And Likeness Policy For Student AthletesThe MSHSL policy allows student athletes to make money from teaching and coaching, advertising and autographs.

Sabrina Ionescu Leads Liberty To 88-69 Rout Of LynxSabrina Ionescu has been on a roll offensively, and that has lifted the New York Liberty to wins in three of their last four games.