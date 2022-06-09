BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) – Three men were arrested Wednesday evening for carrying guns following a disturbance at Brooklyn Center High School’s graduation ceremony.
Police in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that officers were already at the school when administrators informed them that they had removed three men they believed were armed with guns. Using descriptions given by witnesses, officers found the men walking away from the building.
Police searched the men and found two handguns. One of the firearms was reported stolen out of Brooklyn Park, and the other did not have a serial number.
The men were booked into Hennepin County Jail for weapons offenses.