Vikings Will Lean Hard Again On Peterson In Pass CoverageThe new defense the Minnesota Vikings are employing this season, Patrick Peterson acknowledged, carries the potential to reduce some strain on the cornerbacks. Let's not get too carried away, though.

Lynx's Fowles Out Indefinitely With Knee Cartilage InjuryMinnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles has a cartilage injury in her right knee and will be out indefinitely, a major setback for the seven-time All-Star in her final WNBA season.

Sisters Isabella & Reese McCauley Have Reached Apex Of Minnesota GolfA senior this year, Isabella's sophomore season was lost to COVID-19. Then she missed the postseason last year when she played in the U.S. Women's Open, allowing two years younger sister Reese to claim the throne. Now, this season Isabella is ranked number one, but Reese is the defending champ.

Gary Sánchez, Twins Agree To $9M DealCatcher Gary Sánchez and the Minnesota Twins agreed Thursday to a $9 million, one-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for next week.