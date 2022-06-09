Sisters Isabella & Reese McCauley Have Reached Apex Of Minnesota GolfA senior this year, Isabella's sophomore season was lost to COVID-19. Then she missed the postseason last year when she played in the U.S. Women's Open, allowing two years younger sister Reese to claim the throne. Now, this season Isabella is ranked number one, but Reese is the defending champ.

Gary Sánchez, Twins Agree To $9M DealCatcher Gary Sánchez and the Minnesota Twins agreed Thursday to a $9 million, one-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for next week.

Twins Tee Off On Cortes, Top Yanks 8-1 To End NY Streak At 7Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers each hit home runs in the fifth inning off Nestor Cortes to send the New York left-hander to an early exit, and the Minnesota Twins cruised to an 8-1 victory Wednesday that stopped the Yankees' seven-game winning streak.

Carlos Correa, Cleared Of COVID-19, Rejoins Twins To Face YankeesThe Minnesota Twins reinstated shortstop Carlos Correa from the COVID-19 injured list before their game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, a small but significant step toward restoring their depleted roster to full strength.