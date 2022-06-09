ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is accused of illegally filming dozens of men inside a Minnesota State Fair bathroom last summer.
The Ramsey County Attorney's Office says Kurtis Michael Neu, 33, faces one count of interfering with privacy, and two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images — both gross misdemeanors.
The criminal complaint states that a Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputy was working to determine who had been “drilling holes in toilet stall partitions in the Kidway bathroom.”
Another deputy had discovered a hole had been drilled in a men’s bathroom stall as well in the Agriculture Horticulture Building.

The two deputies went to the building’s superintendent to discuss the discovery, and the superintendent then covered up that hole with duct tape.
The next day, one of the deputies returned to the AG/Hort Building to find the tape had been removed. Less than a half-hour later, dispatch was alerted about a suspicious male in that building’s men’s room.
Neu was discovered “playing on his cellphone” in a stall. He told staff that he “noticed the duct tape on the holes and that he stuffed them with toilet paper.”
He was arrested, and allowed investigators to look through his cellphone. Neu later admitted to making 80-plus recordings of men urinating in the Ag/Hort bathroom over the course of three days. Neu also told investigators he recorded videos at the 2019 fair, and revealed that he gave some of the videos to a friend, who he named.
Neu could face up to two years in prison if convicted.