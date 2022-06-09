APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — You may see some new faces at the Minnesota Zoo’s tiger exhibit in the next few weeks.
The zoo said three Amur tiger cubs born last month should make their public debut by the end of July.
Four cubs in total were born on May 8 at the zoo, but one did not survive. The zoo said losing a cub is “not uncommon in litters this size.”
“These cubs represent a major, positive step forward in our efforts to support the global population of Amur tigers,” said zoo director John Frawley. “Having three thriving cubs, and a mother who is successfully raising them, is a true testament to the care and dedication provided by our incredible team of zookeepers and veterinary staff.”
The cubs were born to Sundari and sired by Putin, the zoo’s male tiger who died in March.
There are two male cubs and one female. The zoo said the cubs are bonding with their mother and have hit a number of positive growth milestones.
The zoo also welcomed a 16-month-old cub named Luka from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in April.
According to the Minnesota Zoo, there are only about 500 Amur tigers left in the wild. Dr. Seth Stapleton, the zoo’s conservation director, said they are “among the most endangered animals in the world.”