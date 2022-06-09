MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We could see some showers early Friday, and another round is possible in the afternoon.
These showers are isolated in nature with many staying dry. The Twin Cities will see a high of 79 degrees.
The better chance of rain comes early on Saturday. There could be isolated showers and storms later in the day, too. Nothing severe is expected. Saturday’s high will reach 77.
Sunday’s high will hit 80 in the metro. The day looks mainly dry, with a few isolated showers possible.
On Monday, a lifting warm front could trigger thunderstorms. The timing, for now, is early in the day.
Tuesday will be a cooker, with highs near 90 as well as high humidity.