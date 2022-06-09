MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday will be sunny and warm in the Twin Cities.
Temperatures will approach 80 degrees in the metro, and much of the state will be close to that mark as well. The majority of Minnesota will stay dry, too, though southwestern Minnesota could see some showers in the afternoon and evening.
Friday will be very similar, though a pop-up shower is possible early on.
Rain chances return over the weekend, with storms possible on Saturday and isolated showers expected on Sunday.
Next week, temperatures will climb above average, and the humidity will make a comeback.