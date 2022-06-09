MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Updated figures from the National Weather Service indicate at least 15 tornadoes hit Minnesota during a devastating storm on Memorial Day.
One of the nine previously recorded tornadoes ripped through the town of Forada, a few miles south of Alexandria. The NWS says it was an EF-2 tornado with speeds topping out at 120 mph.
The resort community on Maple Lake has a population of 135 residents, and county officials said about 75-100 structures were damaged.
On Friday, the NWS added more tornados to the count, one of which tore through Old Wadena at an estimated 130 mph. The twister’s path length was 9.4 miles, lasting between 5:21 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
According to the latest NWS updates, the other tornadoes hit South Elbow Lake, Urbank, Big Pine Lake, along with West Elbow Lake (an EF-2) and Northwest Staples Airport (an EF-1).
The South Elbow Lake tornado was also rated an EF-2, at 120 mph with a path length of 6 miles, and was on the ground at the same time as the tornado at West Elbow Lake. The Urbank and Big Pine Lake tornadoes were both rated EF-1, with path lengths of 5 miles and estimated 90-100 mph winds.
More on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale:
EF-0: Weak tornado with wind speeds from 65 to 85 mph
EF-1: Weak tornado with wind speeds from 86 to 110 mph
EF-2: Strong tornado with wind speeds from 111 to 135 mph
EF-3: Strong tornado with wind speeds from 136 to 165 mph
EF-4: Violent tornado with wind speeds from 166 to 200 mph
EF-5: Violent tornado with wind speeds 200 mph and higher